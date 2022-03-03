Zendaya Doesn’t Need Glam to Look Beautiful! See Unfiltered Photos of the Actress Without Makeup

Spider-Man star and Euphoria actress Zendaya rose to fame pretty quickly after she got her start on the Disney Channel in 2010. She became a literal beauty icon throughout her career, earning the CFDA’s Fashion Icon Award in November 2021. While out and about, she typically makes appearances wearing makeup, whether it’s for a red carpet film premiere or a simple Instagram selfie.

What some fans might not know, though, is that the Dune actress sometimes applies her own makeup for certain events, according to her September 2019 interview with Allure.

“For me, [applying] makeup is a hobby,” Zendaya told the outlet. “It eases my mind the same way someone would enjoy painting. It’s therapeutic; it calms me down.”

She also recalled how she would experiment with more unique makeovers using her mom’s products.

“My mom had really old makeup that I’d play with,” the Primetime Emmy Award winner said. “I’d try avant-garde stuff — crazy circles all over. We had a great time, but it was this cruddy ‘80s makeup that had definitely expired.”

Aside from cosmetics, Zendaya has spoken about her haircare routine, as she pays close attention to healthier beauty practices.

“I try to wear as many wigs as possible and not put any heat on my hair,” she previously told Elle in April 2016. “I was it every other day or every three days … And once or twice a week, I put coconut oil through my hair and let it sit.”

And the Greatest Showman star doesn’t have a strict preference for high-end, expensive products. She pointed out in her interview that she uses “any grocery store brand” for coconut oil, “as long as it’s 100 percent real.”

However, Zendaya isn’t a stranger to the pressures that come with stardom. She has even pointed out pictures of her that had been enhanced, such as one professional photo shoot from when she was a teenager.

“Had a new shoot come out today and was shocked when I found my 19-year-old hips and torso quite manipulated,” Zendaya captioned a side-by-side image via Instagram in October 2015, revealing the Photoshopped image of her on the left and the untouched one to the right.

“These are the things that make women self-conscious, that create the unrealistic ideals of beauty that we have,” she continued in her caption. “Anyone who knows who I am, knows I stand for honest and pure self-love.”

