It’s no secret that some of the most popular celebrities and influencers in the world edit their photos in one way or another. Whether it’s Photoshop or just a color-correcting filter, touching up social media posts has become all too common! However, that doesn’t mean every picture you see on Instagram is edited.

In fact, some of your favorite stars, including Tana Mongeau, Sofia Richie, Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, the Kardashians and more, have clapped back at Photoshop accusations. Additionally, some A-listers are against editing entirely.

Take British model Iskra Lawrence, for example. In 2016, Iskra shared a powerful post about the potentially damaging effects of sharing altered images on the internet. “Shocking it only took me about 10 minutes to Photoshop myself to ‘perfection,'” she captioned side-by-side photos of herself in a blue bikini.

“But WTF is ‘perfect’? We weren’t born thinking flaws made you less beautiful, we are taught by society and the media that we should feel insecure about our flaws, so we buy into certain products to ‘improve’ or ‘attain perfection,'” Iskra continued. “I can’t leave home every day retouched and live in the ‘real world’ airbrushed, so why would I want to pretend to be online? I hope when you see what looks like perfect, flawless images of people online, you don’t ever feel insecure or less beautiful because it’s not real.”

Beyond images on social media, sometimes photo retouching is entirely out of a celebrity’s control. In 2019, actress Jameela Jamil shared an image of herself that was edited by a third party. “I was just doing a new spoof motivation sultry pic and was struck by how edited this picture of me is,” the Good Place star wrote. “It made me so mentally unwell trying to live up to this image in person. Airbrushing is the DEVIL.”

Jameela claimed the photo was altered to make her arms look thinner, eliminate stretch marks on her breasts, lighten her skin tone and even smooth her knees and ankles.

