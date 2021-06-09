Kim Kardashian has been accused of retouching or altering photos and videos in the past, but this time she is defending why her finger and waist appeared distorted in a new Skims video advertisement.

In the video for her Skims Fits Everybody underwear ad that went viral, Kim is seen in a nude-hued bra and underwear while she runs her fingers across the side of her waist. Her index finger noticeably distorts, growing in length as it glides across her bare skin.

The video was picked up on TikTok and soon went viral. The ad has since been pulled and replaced by one without the strange finger elongation. A Skims rep blamed an “uploading error” for the problem in the initial ad.

“The Skims commercial that aired last week featuring the Fits Everybody collection did initially have an error as a result of the video losing its quality during the uploading process,” a spokesperson for Skims told Page Six on Monday, June 7.

“Immediately after it was noticed by the team, the video was pulled, and the glitch-free version was uploaded and ran for the remainder of the time on air. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused Kim and our customers,” the rep added.

The site reported that Kim wanted her body shown completely in its natural state for the sexy ad. A source told Page Six that the 40-year-old, “specifically requested her waist not be edited for the ad and that no part of her body was digitally retouched.”

Kim founded Skims in 2019 as a solution wear company, starting out with primarily shapewear items designed to help slim and tone women’s waists and thighs, flatten stomachs and fix other problem areas.

The reality star has made herself the face and body of the company, frequently modeling any new additions to her label with her famed hourglass figure. Skims has since branched out into selling numerous underwear collections, loungewear and even face masks during the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak.

“The pandemic hit at like, our first or second drop of loungewear, and we had loungewear designed for the whole next year to drop,” she told Vogue in March 2021. “And it just happened to be the perfect time and the perfect storm of everyone staying home and wanting to just be a lot more comfortable.” Cha-ching!

Along with her KKW Beauty brand, Skims has helped make Kim a billionaire, which Forbes magazine officially named the entrepreneur in April 2021.