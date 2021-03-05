Kim Kardashian Slammed for Dressing Pet Reptile in Skims Clothing

Hot water. Kim Kardashian received backlash for dressing up daughter North West’s pet bearded dragon in an outfit from her Skims line and putting a “Lil Uzi jewel” on the reptile’s forehead.

“Meet the newest member of our family … Speed,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 4. “I really wasn’t planning on liking Speed the way I do, but she grew on me!”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The photos the KKW Beauty founder shared showed her oldest daughter, 7, snuggled up with the yellow bearded dragon, who was wearing a tiny pink hoodie and had a red jewel placed between its eyes.

“Speed got a makeover with custom Skims Cozy and even the Lil Uzi jewel. Speed actually got the jewel a few months back; North always knows what’s up!” Kim added in reference to rapper Lil Uzi Vert. The “Sauce It Up” artist, 26, shocked fans in February when he revealed a large pink gem, which he claimed cost $24 million, pierced into his forehead.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim explained the lizard originally belonged to her “BFF” Allison Statter. After North “babysat” Speed for a week, the reptile “never left” and has been living “for months” with the Kardashian-West family. “North and her bearded dragon go everywhere together, it’s kinda cute!” the proud mom gushed.

While North seemed to be fully enjoying her pet, many people voiced concerns over Speed’s “makeover.”

“Animals are not toys,” one user responded to which someone else added, “Poor animal.” A separate commenter said they didn’t “agree with the way the animal is being treated.”

“Hey, Kim, can you please take them gem off Speed? Bearded dragons have a ‘third eye’ that helps them sense predators,” a follower suggested.

The mom of four did not respond to the shady comments, but it seems they will continue to dress Speed up. At the end of the picture slideshow, the Selfish author revealed the bearded dragon had a full wardrobe. There were three robes and three hoodies in white, pink and brown from her Skims line.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

It seems as though Kim has bigger things on her mind than social media backlash. The KKW Fragrance founder filed for divorce from husband Kanye West on February 19 after nearly seven years of marriage. Although there had been speculation for months that the A-list couple’s relationship was on the rocks, the pair have kept things very quiet.

“Kim is doing well, she’s taking things day by day,” an insider told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 4. “Everything has been going as smoothly as possible with her and Kanye so far.”

It looks like North is very happy with her new animal BFF!