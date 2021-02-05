Almost single and ready to mingle? Kim Kardashian has been embracing her sexy side since news broke that she would be pursuing a divorce from husband of six years Kanye West — and her hottest photos certainly prove that.

In early January 2021, multiple sources confirmed to Life & Style that the KKW Beauty founder, 40, “wants to move forward” with getting a divorce from the rapper, 43. The pair share four children — 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 21-month-old son Psalm.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

The news of her plans to file “doesn’t come as a shock,” the insider noted. “Neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken.”

In December, a second source told the outlet the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Yeezy founder have been “living separate lives for the past couple of years.” The insider added that in that time, the duo, who wed in May 2014, have been “drifting further and further away from each other.”

Kanye shocked fans when he claimed his wife and mother-in-law Kris Jenner were attempting to “lock [him] up” amid a now-deleted Twitter rant in July 2020. The Yeezus artist also alleged that he had been “trying to get a divorce” from the E! personality for two years.

Shortly after the bombshell, Kim issued a supportive statement regarding her husband’s behavior. “Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” she explained. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Kanye later apologized for the tweets and “going public with something that was a private matter.” Scroll through the gallery below to see all the sexiest photos of Kim since the news of their marriage struggles.