Bling, bling! The love lives of the Kardashian-West family are full of ups and downs. Through the years, the famous sisters, including Kim and Khloé, have received some seriously big engagement rings from Kanye West, Lamar Odom and more.

Surprisingly, Kourtney Kardashian has not publicly worn an engagement ring, despite on-and-off ex Scott Disick proposing. The Flip It Like Disick star divulged details about their very brief engagement on Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2017.

“I think I, like, asked her to marry me and…” Scott told Kim and Khloé at the time. The sisters said they found the Lorraine Schwartz ring the real estate mogul used to pop the question before he returned it.

“It was really weird. I don’t think we told anybody, actually. It was somewhat cute, and then we just got scared about, like, media and this and that,” he continued. “And we were like, ‘Let’s just put the ring aside, and we’ll talk about it another day.’ Never spoke about it again.” The New York native and Poosh founder share kids Mason, Penelope and Reign.

While Kourtney has not made it down the aisle, Kim was previously married twice before settling down with Kanye. They’ve been married for six years and share four children — North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago.

The KKW Beauty founder was famously married to her second husband, Kris Humphries, for only 72 days in 2011. During that time, she confessed to hiding the diamond sparkler given to her by Kris from Kanye while they were at an event together.

“So, I’m presenting an award … and Kanye was nominated. So I see him backstage. We end up both at the Soho House, and he sat at my table. And I had my big ring on because I was married,” she recalled on Big Boy on Real 92.3 during an interview in 2018. “So, I’m talking with my ring, and I talk with my hands a lot. So, I’m talking and I just see him looking at my ring, and his face would just like, get heartbroken. So, I sat on my hand for the rest of the dinner and spoke like this, with one hand.”

It’s been a wild ride ~keeping up~ with the love lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family! See all their dazzling engagement rings through the years below.