Kim Kardashian Has ‘Smiles for Miles’ in Stunning Tropical Photo Shoot

A sight for sore eyes. Kim Kardashian shared rare photos of herself smiling (with teeth!) during a mini tropical photo shoot. “Smiles for miles,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned her Instagram post on Monday, November 9.

Of course, Kim’s followers couldn’t help but gush over her natural beauty. “And what a stunning smile it is!” one user praised. “You look so lovely!” added another. Even sister Kylie Jenner chimed in with a heart-eyed emoji.

If you’ve been following the KKW Beauty founder, 40, for years, then you already know Kim is generally opposed to grinning of any kind — but it’s not because she’s unhappy! While pregnant with daughter North West in 2012, the E! personality experienced a lot of swelling, medically known as edema.

As a result, Kim received a lot of negative comments that “changed the way I viewed wanting my picture taken,” she previously told C Magazine. “Before, I was always smiling, and so into being out and about. After I had the baby, I was like, ‘These are the same people that made fun of me, and posted the stories that were so awful, calling me fat for something I couldn’t control,'” Kim recalled.

“I don’t want to smile for them. I don’t want to be out. Even if I was more confident, I just didn’t feel like being that girl who was going to be smiling for every photo,” she added. “It changed my mood; it changed who I was; it changed my personality a lot.”

Unfortunately, most people have ignored Kim’s heartfelt reason for not smiling and instead, think she keeps a straight face to preserve her youth. During a February 2019 makeup demonstration with celebrity MUA Mario Dedivanovic, a fan asked the Skims mogul her secret to smooth skin. “Don’t smile,” she replied.

Days later, Kim clarified that she was just kidding. “OMG @MakeupByMario. Should we never make jokes during our MasterClass?” the Los Angeles tweeted at the time, along with three laughing emojis.

