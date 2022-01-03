Julia Fox Copies Kim Kardashian’s Red Carpet Style: Every Time Kanye’s New Flame Has Mirrored His Ex

No wonder Kanye West is falling for actress Julia Fox. She has nearly identical taste in red carpet fashion as his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian!

Kanye, 44, and the Uncut Gems actress, 31, were photographed celebrating the arrival of 2022 together with a candlelit dinner date at Carbone in Miami on Saturday, January 1.

While the Netflix film helped propel Julia’s profile, she’s been hitting red carpets over the last few years and absolutely crushing it. But her looks have run very similar to ones that Kim, 41, has already donned to such events.

Julia literally wore the same dress that Kim had previously worn when she attended a Christian Louboutin party during Paris Fashion Week in late September 2021, donning a Jean Paul Gaultier sheer striped gown. The black and creme number hugged her body like a glove.

But the SKIMS founder already laid claim to wearing the gown on the red carpet to the 2018 People’s Choice Awards. Kim chose a tan color instead of white to better match her skin tone but still had the same black stripes and identical pattern. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has long been a fan of Gaultier, especially when it comes to the design house’s sheer vintage dresses.

How serious Kanye and Julia become remains to be seen, as the rapper has been flip-flopping between trying to get Kim to reconcile with him and moving on with other women. He briefly dated model Irina Shayk in June 2021, and had a several-month-long romance with another model, Vinetria, in late fall 2021. But the pair ended things after Kanye made a public plea for Kim to “run back” to him.

During a December 9 benefit concert in Los Angeles alongside former nemesis Drake, Kanye changed up the lyrics to his song “Runaway” to say, “I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly.”

The following day, Kim filed papers to be declared legally single as their divorce proceeds, and to drop the surname “West.” She filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 and is currently dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

Scroll down for photos of how Julia has mirrored Kim’s looks on the red carpet.