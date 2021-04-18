Another night out on the town! Kim Kardashian was spotted looking seriously sexy in a red snakeskin corset and leather pants while enjoying dinner in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 17.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 40-year-old was all smiles as she left Jon & Vinny’s restaurant in Brentwood, California, following a meal with powerhouse music manager Scooter Braun and his wife, Yael Cohen. Scooter, 39, is perhaps best known for helming the careers of Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato.

Just one day prior, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed enjoying a wild night out in Miami with close pals Stephanie Shepherd and Jonathan Cheban. Kim and her former personal assistant, 31, started the evening in complementary black and white mini dress ‘fits while attending a DJ set by Alesso before meeting up with the FoodGod, 47, at the Goodtime Hotel’s restaurant Strawberry Moon.

The back-to-back outings come two months after the Skims founder filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years, rapper Kanye West. In Touch confirmed that Kim requested joint legal and physical custody of their children in late February. The longtime loves, who got married in May 2014, share four children: 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 23-month-old son Psalm.

The KKW Beauty founder and the Yeezy CEO’s marital problems became public in July 2020 when Kanye claimed that he had been “trying to get divorced” from Kim for two years. “Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” an insider told In Touch six months later in early January. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.”

Despite how their relationship concluded, the dynamic duo’s decision to split didn’t “come as a shock” to the couple. “Neither of them was happy with the way things were going,” the source told the outlet. “They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken.”

Since the split, the E! personality seems to be enjoying the single life. Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kim rocking a sexy red snakeskin corset and leather pants while out in Los Angeles!