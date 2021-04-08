Kim Kardashian Goes Braless While Out in Beverly Hills Amid Kanye West Divorce — See Photos

Letting it all out! Kim Kardashian was photographed going braless during a night out at dinner in Beverly Hills amid her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West on Tuesday, April 6.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 40-year-old rocked a thin, long-sleeved green shirt with several openings down the front, along with brown pants. Considering how much skin was on display, it appeared to be obvious that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was not wearing a bra with her outfit. She was exiting her car and entering La Scala restaurant at the time the photographs were taken.

In early January, sources confirmed to Life & Style that the KKW Beauty founder wanted “to move forward” with divorcing her husband of six years, 43. The pair wed in May 2014 and share four children: 7-year-old daughter North, 6-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 23-month-old son Psalm.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.” Despite the circumstances, the demise of their relationship didn’t “come as a shock.” The source added, “Neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken.”

In February, the Skims founder officially filed for divorce from the rapper and requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids, according to TMZ.

However, it seems things have been difficult for the A-list couple for a while. In July 2020, Kanye alleged that he had been “trying to get divorced” from Kim for two years. Shortly following the comments, the proud mother spoke out in support of her husband and his bipolar disorder.

Five months later, a separate source told In Touch that the couple had been “living separate lives for the past couple of years” and were “drifting further and further away from each other.”

