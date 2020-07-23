Crisis mode. Kim Kardashian is “scared” husband Kanye West’s now-deleted Twitter rant and recent controversial campaign rally “may ruin her brand,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kim is heartbroken,” the source added.

Since the July 19 rally in Charleston, South Carolina — where the Yeezus artist, 43, told attendees he wanted his wife to have an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child, North West — and his subsequent tweetstorm the next day, Kim, 39, has been “leaning on” older sister Kourtney Kardashian for support.

The KKW Beauty mogul seems certain the Poosh founder, 41, is the perfect person to confide in and seek advice from in this situation. Kourt “went through years of the same family pressure to intervene” with ex Scott Disick amid his history of substance abuse and emotional trauma, a second insider told Life & Style. Many of the Talentless founder’s struggles have been documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians over the years.

The Skims founder broke her silence on her husband and his social media outburst on her Instagram Stories on July 22. Kim began by reminding fans and followers the Chicago native suffers from bipolar disorder, a mental illness that is “incredibly complicated and painful” to understand.

She also noted she normally doesn’t touch this topic publicly because she is “very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy.”

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” the A-lister explained in her statement. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the [individuals] themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

Though Kim seems to be trying to keep the peace in her marriage, her mother, Kris Jenner, is currently in “crisis momager mode,” according to In Touch. “If Kanye doesn’t get help now, [Kris] wants Kim to divorce him,” an insider told the outlet. The 64-year-old is “praying [Kanye] sorts himself out before destroying everything he and Kim have worked so hard to achieve.”