Sisterly support. Kim Kardashian is “leaning on” Kourtney Kardashian following husband Kanye West’s controversial campaign rally, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

On July 19, Kanye, 43, spoke at a rally in Charleston, South Carolina, where he claimed his father, Ray West, wanted his mother, Donda West, to have an abortion when she was pregnant with him. Subsequently, the Chicago native admitted he wanted Kim, 39, to have an abortion when the pair first learned they were expecting in 2012.

While the KKW Beauty mogul “feels powerless” over Kanye’s actions, she believes Kourtney, 41, is well equipped to provide advice on the situation due to her rocky past with ex Scott Disick, notes the insider. The Poosh.com founder “went through years of the same family pressure to intervene” with the 36-year-old Talentless owner.

Shutterstock (3)

As documented on many seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott previously struggled with substance abuse and emotional trauma. For Kanye’s part, a separate source told In Touch the Kardashians are worried about the rapper’s political aspirations and “damaging” interviews.

“He was telling the crowd about Kim’s accidental pregnancy with North, their discussion about having an abortion — private matters that Kim would never want [to be] discussed,” the insider told the publication. “She’s scared of where [this] is headed and what he may do next.”

In the past, Kim has made it a point to support Kanye no matter what. In 2019, for example, she defended the “Fade” artist for seemingly standing by R. Kelly amid his sexual assault allegations.

“I’m going to nip this in the bud right now,” Kim tweeted at the time, making it clear Kanye wasn’t “defending” anyone. “Kanye was speaking about his own experience of everyone quick to say they are canceling him because of differences in opinion [and] not being perfect. The analogies were in context to his own experiences.”

As it stands, Kim has yet to speak up this time around. However, since Kanye announced his presidential bid, her family is asking her to “step in,” the source said.

