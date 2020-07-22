Speaking out. Kim Kardashian broke her silence on husband Kanye West’s since-deleted Twitter rant. “As many of you know, Kanye has bipolar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, began her lengthy statement on Wednesday, July 22.

“I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health,” Kim added, referring to the pair’s four children — North, 8, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” the KKW Beauty mogul clarified. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the [individuals] themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

On Monday, July 20, Kanye, 43, posted a series of concerning tweets, one of which read: “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like [in] the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday.”

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The “Fade” artist’s messages came just days after his controversial political rally in Charleston, South Carolina, where Kanye claimed his father, Ray West, wanted his mother, Donda West, to have an abortion when she was pregnant with him. Additionally, Kanye admitted he wanted Kim to have an abortion when she first found out they were expecting in 2012.

“I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions,” the Skims founder continued. “He is a brilliant but complicated person who, on top of the pressures of being an artist and a Black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder. Those who are close [to] Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions.”

To conclude her heartfelt message, Kim noted Kanye’s bipolar disorder “does not diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas” no matter how they are received by the public. “That is part of his genius and as we have all witnessed, many of his big dreams have come true.”

Lastly, Kim thanked those “who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being,” before signing off with “love and gratitude.”