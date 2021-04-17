Going all out! Kim Kardashian enjoyed a wild night out with friends in Miami on Friday, April 16, amid her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Kanye West.

In photos obtained by Life & Style, the 40-year-old was all smiles in a sexy white skirt and crop top, accompanied by longtime friend and former assistant Stephanie Shepherd. Later in the evening, the girls had an outfit change, in which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a pale green leather halter dress.

The BFFs partied with DJ Alesso and enjoyed VIP treatment in his DJ booth during his set at LIV nightclub before meeting up with another longtime pal Jonathan Cheban at The Goodtime Hotel’s restaurant Strawberry Moon.

The Florida outing comes two months after the KKW Beauty founder officially filed for divorce from the rapper, 43. In Touch confirmed that she requested joint legal and physical custody of their children in late February after nearly seven years of marriage. The former flames wed in May 2014 and have since welcomed four kids: 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 23-month-old son Psalm.

A month prior to the filing, sources confirmed to Life & Style that the Skims founder wanted “to move forward” with divorcing her husband, whom she started dating in 2012.

“Kim and Kanye’s marriage has finally reached the point of no return,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “They spent most of the holidays apart and Kim is talking to divorce lawyers. She is serious this time.” Despite the circumstances, the demise of their relationship didn’t “come as a shock.” The source added, “Neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken.”

The former couple’s marital issues became public in July 2020 when Kanye alleged that he had been “trying to get divorced” from Kim for two years — however, the mother of four spoke out in support of the Yeezy founder and his bipolar disorder following the comments. In December 2020, a separate source told In Touch the pair had been “living separate lives for the past couple of years” and were “drifting further and further away from each other.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see photos of Kim living it up during a night out with friends in Miami amid her divorce.