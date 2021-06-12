It couple in the making? Kanye West “loves the idea” of him and model Irina Shayk becoming “Hollywood’s next power couple,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kanye loves his fashion side hustle, sometimes more than his music, and Irina would be his ideal muse.”

“Irina’s fashion sense is very high-end, she has her own sense of style, even when she’s just dropping her daughter off at school, which Kanye really appreciates,” the source adds. “They would definitely inspire each other and they’d be a force to reckon with in the fashion world. It’s what Kanye has always wanted.”

While Kanye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, was known to collaborate with the musician on her looks, her fashion brain was devoted to other designers. “Kim played along with his designs and wore his fashions regularly, but she was never really that invested in them,” the insider notes. “Kim had her own style. Kanye may have elevated it at times, but there were also some very questionable outfits.”

The Yeezy founder, 44, sparked dating rumors with the Vogue cover star, 35, when they were spotted enjoying a romantic stroll in Provence, France, on Tuesday June 8 — which was the rapper’s birthday. The dynamic duo were spotted landing at a New Jersey airport one day later, hours before Life & Style confirmed the pair were dating.

“They’ve been friends for years,” a source told In Touch at the time. “And recently they got even closer. They’re seeing where this goes.”

While fans were surprised to hear about Kanye’s new relationship — his former flame, 40, wasn’t shocked by him moving on. “Kim heard about the rumors that he was pursuing Irina. She wasn’t surprised,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “He’s always loved her look, and she’s a supermodel. Kanye loves the fashion and modeling world, so this makes complete sense.” The source added that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “has nothing against Irina.”

“This was bound to happen,” the insider said, adding that the KKW Beauty founder is glad her ex — with whom she shares four children — is back in the dating pool. “Who knows how serious this will become, but Kim thinks it’s healthy for Kanye to move on.”