It’s all too much! Kim Kardashian playfully complained about doing her red lingerie Skims photo shoot alongside her younger sister Kendall Jenner because the model is “perfect.”

“Note to self, never do a lingerie campaign with a supermodel LOL,” the 40-year-old captioned some Instagram Story footage of her sister, 25, posing during the shoot on Friday, February 12. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also included the sobbing emoji to hammer home her point. “She’s perfect,” the Skims founder wrote on the second clip.

“Alright, so, I’m on set for a Skims shoot and … look at that perfect human being, like what?” Kim gushed over her younger sibling in the clip. “How can I do a shoot with her? How? How?” In another video, the KKW Beauty founder reiterated, ” OK, so, remind me never to do a photo shoot in lingerie with Kendall. Ever again, please. Please. She’s absolutely perfect and it’s insane how perfect she is. Anxiety!”

The mom of four — she shares 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, 3-year-old daughter Chicago and 21-month-old son Psalm with husband Kanye West — has been all about flaunting her bod lately. On Tuesday, February 9, the E! personality was spotted in a stunning red top with cut-outs and leather pants while arriving to a friend’s Calabasas home.

Though the aspiring lawyer was quick to praise her sister, Kim is also known for her enviable figure. Her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, explained exactly how the busy A-lister stays in shape in May 2020. “We usually work out five days a week for about one hour, give or take,” she exclusively revealed to Life & Style, noting that a “typical day” in the gym for the reality star is roughly “70 percent weights with 30 percent cardio.”

“We focus a lot on the basics with weight training, squats, bicep curls, tricep dip, lateral pull-downs, chest press,” the fitness pro said, adding that the dynamic duo “also incorporate high-intensity moves, like ball slams, burpees, sprints and ladder drills” to help Kim break a sweat.

Fans who check Kim’s Instagram Stories often probably recall Kim regularly sharing her treadmill and stairmaster videos during her many workouts. Spoiler alert: That’s part of Melissa’s intense routine for her. “We also do steady-state cardio, such as walking at a certain pace,” she said. “Some days we yoga it up for 20 to 30 minutes and mix some cardio in there.”

For Kendall’s part, she is often spotted out and about in athleisure looks after hitting the gym with longtime BFF Hailey Baldwin. The pair have recently been showing off their Pilates workouts on their social media accounts.