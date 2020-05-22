Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

OK, body! Kim Kardashian sizzled in a leopard-print bra and underwear set during a “quarantine workout” amid the coronavirus pandemic on May 22. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet may not *actually* be exercising in the photos, but no one is complaining.

Kim, 39, rocked blonde hair as she posed on a stair-stepping machine in her home gym. The KKW Beauty founder paired her barely-there outfit and with matching Yeezy sneakers. The reality babe has been doing a lot of promotion for her new summer Skims line, so hopefully, this is a sneak preview of something new.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Despite California still being under stay-at-home orders, Kim has been putting in work and doing some photoshoots at her Calabasas crib. She revealed she “shot” her latest Skims campaign by herself at home. While the mesh design may be cool for the summer, it’s hard to take your eyes off of Kim’s incredible physique.

The mogul’s fit figure didn’t happen overnight. Life & Style exclusively spoke with Kim’s personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, about the mom-of-four’s weekly exercise routine. The Selfish author is in the gym “five days a week” and works out for about “one hour, give or take,” said Melissa.

As far as what a “typical day” looks like for Kim, the fitness guru includes roughly “70 percent weights with 30 percent cardio.” Besides that, there’s no such thing as routine when it comes to her workout.

They’re always changing it up. “We focus a lot on the basics with weight training, squats, bicep curls, tricep dip, lateral pull-downs, chest press,” Melissa explained. She “also incorporates high-intensity moves, like ball slams, burpees, sprints and ladder drills” to get the E! star’s heart rate up.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Of course, Kim’s dedication is a huge piece of her success in the gym. Melissa gushed over the future lawyer’s “great work ethic,” which even “inspires” her. “Our days usually start at 6 a.m. She’s up and ready to go, even though it’s still dark out, which just shows she is not only serious about her health but her business, her family and her life,” said the athlete.

Keep slaying (and training), Kim!