A woman of many talents! Kim Kardashian revealed she “shot” the newest panty-clad campaign for Skims — an underwear company founded by the Keeping Up With the Kardashians starlet — by herself at home.

Although the 39-year-old is used to working with the most A-list photographers, she dished that the series of photos taken for her new Summer Mesh collection, which includes “effortless pieces made for warm weather,” were captured using Photo Booth on her computer. TBH, we are truly impressed.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Twitter

Some fans pointed out the series of snapshots had the same “vibe” as the ones in her book Selfish, while others praised how stunning the reality babe looked.

There’s no denying Kim has one of the most enviable bodies in Hollywood, and it comes from working hard in the gym. The KKW Beauty founder’s personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, shared details about her weekly exercise routine exclusively with Life & Style.

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Twitter

The fitness guru dished she “usually” works out with Kim “five days a week” for “one hour, give or take.” Although she’s always changing things up, a “typical day” for reality babe includes roughly “70 percent weights with 30 percent cardio.”

“We focus a lot on the basics with weight training, squats, bicep curls, tricep dip, lateral pull-downs, chest press,” Melissa explained. They “also incorporate high-intensity moves, like ball slams, burpees, sprints and ladder drills” to get the mogul’s heart rate up.

Melissa praised Kim’s “great work ethic” — and added it even “inspires” her. “Our days usually start at 6 a.m. She’s up and ready to go, even though it’s still dark out, which just shows she is not only serious about her health but her business, her family and her life,” said the trainer.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim previously divulged she turns any negativity she receives about her physical appearance into a positive. “I do have cellulite. I am photographed all the time. For me, I always use it as motivation even when people are really unjustly critical,” the mom of four told People in September 2019. “I just use it as motivation. I want to just work harder to figure out why I am feeling that way.”

However, the E! star doesn’t let other people’s judgments rule her life. “You’re never going to be perfect. I think life is about being happy and being confident,” she added.

Keep slaying, lady!