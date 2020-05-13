Dedicated! Kim Kardashian’s personal trainer Melissa Alcantara exclusively gave Life & Style an inside look into the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s weekly exercise routine.

“We usually work out five days a week for about one hour, give or take,” the 35-year-old explains while promoting her new book Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program. A “typical day” for Kim, 39, is roughly “70 percent weights with 30 percent cardio,” dishes Melissa.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Surprisingly, a lot of the exercises are things you can do in your own home — no Kardashian-sized personal gym needed. “We focus a lot on the basics with weight training, squats, bicep curls, tricep dip, lateral pull-downs, chest press,” says Melissa. She notes they “also incorporate high-intensity moves, like ball slams, burpees, sprints and ladder drills” to get Kim’s heart rate pumping.

If you follow the KKW Beauty founder’s Instagram, you may notice she frequently films herself walking on a treadmill or jumping rope. It turns out, that’s not a coincidence. “We also do steady-state cardio, such as walking at a certain pace,” adds Melissa. “Some days we yoga it up for 20 to 30 minutes and mix some cardio in there.”

Melissa and Kim have been training together for two and a half years. The aspiring lawyer’s “great work ethic” even “inspires” the athlete. “Our days usually start at 6 a.m. She’s up and ready to go, even though it’s still dark out, which just shows she is not only serious about her health but her business, her family and her life,” acknowledges the trainer.

It’s not all work and no play for the fit ladies. “Kim is one of the loveliest people I’ve ever met,” Melissa gushes. “She’s funny, she’s witty and she has [a] great work ethic. My favorite thing about working out together is ‘girl talk.’ Somehow, we get everything done!”

Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Outside of the gym, Kim continues her fit lifestyle in the kitchen. The Skims founder shares many of her vegan and veggie-centric meals with her followers during the week, and the busy mom pretty much keeps it simple. Melissa notes Kim eats a “healthy balanced diet with treats here and there. Nothing crazy restrictive.”

Are you ready to train like a Kardashian?