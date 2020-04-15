Ah, those were the days! Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter and Instagram feeds on April 14 to share the cutest throwback photos with her oldest daughter, North West. The stylish 6-year-old looked just like her mommy in these never-before-seen pics from dad Kanye West‘s Yeezy season 8 runway show during this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

“TWINZIES,” the proud mama, 39, captioned the series of three snapshots of herself and her daughter posing in Yeezy clothing and matching braids backstage. Needless to say, the dynamic duo looked totally adorable … and truly like twins.

Fans and followers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the precious mommy-daughter pics. “I love your bond,” one user gushed, while another noted, “North is literally Kanye’s twin baby.” That’s tea, y’all — they really do look alike! “North is growing up so fast,” a separate follower added, while one raved, “Your twin! I love y’all!”

It really does feel like Northie grew up overnight. During the Yeezy show these pictures were from, the little starlet got her chance to take the spotlight and perform. During her March 2 set, the budding music-maker performed her version of kid rapper ZaZa‘s viral hit song, “What I Do.”

Plus, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that the growing girl is truly her mama’s twin — which is why North and grandma Kris Jenner are so close. “North is so much like her mother Kim — and Kim was always a mini-me version of Kris!” the source revealed in December 2019. “So, Kris has the best time with her Northy.”

“She is sassy and funny and loves fashion,” the insider added about the famously fashionable little girl. “She tears through Kris’ closet and has Kris take photos and videos of her putting on fashion shows.”

At the end of the day, Kim’s daughter just fits in with the older crew. “North is super mature and loves being around adults and Kris gets such a kick out of how they can have ‘grown-up conversations,’” the source explained. “The family always jokes that Kris is going to turn North into the next superstar because she loves the spotlight!”

Clearly, she’s following in her mama’s footsteps.