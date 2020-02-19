She gets it from her … niece? On Tuesday, February 18, Kendall Jenner stepped out in London rocking a sparkly, lime green set from Saks Potts. As incredible as the supermodel, 24, looked, we couldn’t help but notice that the ensemble was extremely reminiscent of an outfit North West wore to Reign Disick‘s birthday party in December 2018.

That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, Kim Kardashian’s daughter did it first! To be fair, the looks aren’t identical. In fact, we’re going to break down the key differences. For starters, Kendall’s outfit is long-sleeved and the top isn’t cropped. Additionally, North’s set appeared to have flared pants and a baggier fit.

Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock

Beyond that, Kendall and North went in a very different direction with the accessories. The now-6-year-old styled the outfit with a matching scrunchie on her wrist and a pair of slide-ons, while the Victoria’s Secret alum wore clear pumps and carried a silver handbag.

Question is, who wore it best? Well, in this case, that’s pretty much impossible to answer. Both Kar-Jenners looked fabulous in their respective ‘fits. That said, we’re 100 percent going to give North the win for inspiring her Aunt Kendall.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

To be honest, it’s only a matter of time before Nori starts giving the rest of her a run for their money … literally! After all, nobody has more star quality than her — even momager Kris Jenner agrees.

“North is super mature and loves being around adults and Kris gets such a kick out of how they can have ‘grown-up conversations,’” a source exclusively told Life & Style in December. “The family always jokes that Kris is going to turn North into the next superstar because she loves the spotlight!”

Obviously, we can’t wait for that to happen. In the meantime, we’ll be over here fawning over this major fashion moment. (Here’s hoping we get more Kar-Jenner twinning moments in the future!)



