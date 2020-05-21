Twinning! YouTuber James Charles hilariously ~called out~ Kim Kardashian for rocking a similar look to his viral Coachella outfits that turned heads for featuring one bold piece: assless chaps. “I want my pants back sis,” the 20-year-old joked on Twitter on May 20.

“All dressed up with nowhere to go,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the three photos of herself on both Twitter and Instagram. The 39-year-old rocked an all-white bikini look with leather chaps and sunglasses as she hung onto the front door of a car. Kim even donned a sexy blonde wig for the mini photo shoot.

I want my pants back sis https://t.co/EvudB74iMb — James Charles (@jamescharles) May 20, 2020

Though the makeup artist got a lot of flack for the outlandish outfit at the time, James took the backlash in stride and definitely seems to still be a fan of the enduring style. He certainly inspired festival-goers to bare their ~assets~ during the annual two-week concert and it’s no surprise to see a sex symbol like Kim making the ‘fit her own.

After all, the brunette beauty definitely worked hard for the body she’s showing off. Her trainer, Melissa Alcantara, spoke with Life & Style exclusively about Kim’s intense fitness regimen. “We usually work out five days a week for about one hour, give or take,” she revealed, noting that a “typical day” for the starlet is about “70 percent weights with 30 percent cardio.”

“We focus a lot on the basics with weight training, squats, bicep curls, tricep dip, lateral pull-downs, chest press,” the personal trainer explained. “[We] also incorporate high-intensity moves, like ball slams, burpees, sprints and ladder drills.”

Kim and James have been pals for several years now so it makes sense to see the content creator teasing the KKW Beauty founder like friends do. The dynamic duo have even collaborated on videos together on the Albany native’s wildly popular YouTube channel. Plus, James is also close pals with Kim’s youngest sister, Kylie Jenner. The makeup mogul has appeared on the Covergirl spokesperson’s vlog to chat makeup and create looks in the past.

Looks like James is in good company when it comes to turning the sexy ~lewk~!