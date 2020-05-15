Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

She woke up like this! Kourtney Kardashian shared a makeup-free photo of herself rockin’ a swimsuit, and the 41-year-old looks stunning as usual.

“Good morning,” Kourt captioned the Instagram selfie posted on Friday, May 15, amid quarantine. By the looks of it, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is using the lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic to relax.

On May 13, Kourtney shared a series of photos of herself in a bikini on Instagram. When one follower speculated she was pregnant based on how her tummy looked in one of the snaps, Kourt confirmed that isn’t the case. Instead, she decided to gush over her amazing figure.

“This is me when I have a few extra pounds on and I actually love it,” the Poosh founder replied. “I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body.”

This wasn’t the first time Kourtney shut down pregnancy rumors. After another follower assumed the same in April, the reality star took to an Instagram Live to discuss the incident.

“I knew that I didn’t look pregnant, in my opinion,” she said at the time. “I’ve been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. To me, it’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body, so I didn’t take offense.”

Kourtney shares her three children — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick. The former flames have been successfully coparenting since their split in 2015. In 2017, Scott, 36, began dating Sofia Richie. Fortunately, his relationship with the blonde beauty, 21, has never affected the bond he shares with the Kar-Jenner family.

“Sofia gets along with everyone in the family, which is great because it’s like Scott never left,” a source exclusively divulged to Life & Style. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are one big, happy family.”

It also helps that Sofia has a strong connection with Scott and Kourt’s kids. “He’s seen how amazing she is with his children,” a second insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style. “They just adore her, and there’s not a doubt in his mind that she’ll make a fantastic mother.” Blended family goals!