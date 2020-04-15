She’s cool with it. Kourtney Kardashian revealed she wasn’t offended by the pregnancy speculation that came after she posted an Instagram photo that showed off her tummy on April 10. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star addressed the situation during an Instagram Live session on April 15.

“I knew that I didn’t look pregnant in my opinion,” the 40-year-old explained in the video. “I’ve been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like when I’m pregnant. To me, it’s very feminine to have curves and I embrace my body so I didn’t take offense.”

The whole thing started when Kourt posted a steamy snap with her midriff exposed — and fans and followers took the comments section with all sorts of theories. “You are pregnant,” one fan wrote, while another came to her defense, “Nope, wish she was.”

The brunette beauty decided to take it upon herself to squash any potential rumors then and there. “Put blessings out there, though,” she responded to the user, adding a prayer hands emoji. Considering the reply, it seems as though a fourth child might be in the starlet’s future plans, but who knows.

Clearly, the proud mama loves, well, being a mama. In fact, an insider told Life & Style exclusively how excited she is for her 41st birthday in quarantine with her family. “There’s no pressure from her family to do anything over the top and it will just be her and the kids — that’s all she needs,” the source gushed.

“She won’t be going through FOMO. She’s turning 41, so it’s not a milestone birthday. The kids are making elaborate birthday cards and signs,” the insider revealed. “She’ll have a birthday cake, of course — the kids are insisting on baking one, but she’ll order one just to be safe.”

That being said, the whole Kar-Jenner crew does plan on being involved. “Kris, Kim, Khloé, Rob and all of the kids are going to Zoom in to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ and see Kourtney blow out the candles,” the source added. “Scott, who has been seeing the kids though all of this, will probably swing by the house or Zoom in.”

But Kourt just loves how low-key and family-oriented the day is going to be. “She doesn’t want any presents this year,” the insider said. “All she wants is well-wishes. Kim’s already joked that Kourtney will probably want to celebrate all future events this way.”

Like for most mamas, family time is the best present.