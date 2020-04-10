One day? Kourtney Kardashian denied she is pregnant after sharing a scantily-clad photo in which her tummy was peaking out on April 10, but she asked fans to send “blessings.” The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shares three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — with ex Scott Disick, and it looks like she may be open to having more one day.

“You are pregnant,” a fan commented on the 40-year-old’s racy picture that showed her standing in an unbuttoned orange dress and dark undies with her raven-colored hair worn in loose waves. “Nope, wish she was,” a separate user quipped in the California native’s defense.

Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“Put blessings out there, though,” Kourt responded with a prayer hands emoji, insinuating that it could be in her future plans. The reality starlet has not been shy about the possibility of welcoming baby No. 4 someday.

She admitted on Instagram in January 2020 that she “wished” she was pregnant after a curious follower asked if she was expecting. Of course, the question was deemed inappropriate on both posts by other supportive fans.

“Who thinks this question is OK to ask? People with zero manners,” a commenter slammed the other user on Instagram. “Her body should be allowed to change without everyone automatically assuming that she’s pregnant,” someone else added. “Kourtney, you look fabulous. Don’t ever change,” another user cheered.

The Poosh.com founder put the pregnancy questions to rest, but people will most likely keep wondering. She previously talked about freezing her eggs back in November 2018. “I’ve been so up-and-down emotional ’cause I’ve been doing the shots for the egg freezing,” the brunette beauty confessed to her longtime friends Larsa Pippen and Stephanie Shepherd on KUWTK. “I feel like I want to jump out of my skin, like, I’m so crazy. I can’t take it.” Luckily, the oldest Kardashian sib noted that she has “a really high pain tolerance.”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

At the time, she was dating model Younes Bendjima before they split in August 2018. They seemingly announced that they rekindled their romance by sharing photos together from the Kardashian 2019 Christmas Eve party, but they have not posted much about each other as of late.

Whatever Kourtney’s future holds, it certainly is looking happy and bright!