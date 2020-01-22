Ready for round 4?! Kourtney Kardashian got really real while clapping back at a body-shamer on Instagram on Wednesday, January 22, and admitted that she wants another baby — kind of.

“Tryna fix your inner issues with a bad bitch,” the 40-year-old wrote alongside a sexy mirror selfie that featured her killer legs in a burnt orange long-sleeved bodysuit. She looked absolutely amazing, but it seems like her arched back gave one follower the wrong idea. “Are you pregnant?” asked the fan with a heart-eyes emoji.

“No I wish,” Kourt responded with a pregnant woman emoji. The statement and response created a firestorm in the comments. “OMG. People have no social skills whatsoever. You don’t look pregnant but even if you did, that was rude,” said one defensive fan. “Ruuuuuude, clearly none of your business,” responded another.

Still, the response got some fans thinking about how precious it would be if Kourt had a fourth child with her off-again, on-again boyfriend Younes Bendjima. “Your baby with Younes will be just as beautiful as your 3 kiddos you have now✨,” gushed one excited follower. “Get pregnant with Younes 💞🙏🏻✨” another begged.

Courtesy Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Kourtney seemingly reunited with the 26-year-old model in December 2019. They were first spotted hanging out at a Miami nightclub on December 4, and then got cozy at Disneyland on the 17th. It didn’t take long for Kourtney to make the reunion Intsa-official; she posed with the hunk on December 27, revealing he was present at her family’s big Christmas Eve party.

It took the duo more than a year to rekindle their romance after splitting up in August 2018, but they definitely seem happy together. “After spending time with Younes, she’s realized how much she adores him and the chemistry between them is insane,” a source told In Touch in late 2019. “He’s also intelligent, which she finds attractive in a man.”

Still, we think Kourt will take her time before diving into something as serious as having a baby together. “Kourtney isn’t jumping in at the deep end,” the source explained. “She’s taking things slow and seeing what happens. They started off as friends with benefits, but it’s gradually developed into something more.” Those babies would be damn cute, though!