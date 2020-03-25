Dreaming of better days. Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 24, to share a series of throwback photos from a vacation to Palm Springs, California, with her famous family.

First, the Poosh.com founder, 40, showed off her killer bikini body in two sizzling snaps. If you got it, flaunt it, right? The rest of the slideshow, however, was dedicated to the darling Kar-Jenner kiddos — including Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, as well as North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

Oh, and of course, we can’t forget the one stunning photo of Kendall Jenner sunbathing next to 5-year-old Reigny. Unsurprisingly, Kourt’s followers were living for the nostalgic content. After all, with everyone social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, a pool day with your loved ones sounds pretty ideal.

“I want to be here right now,” commented model and Inamorata founder, Emily Ratajkowski. “OMG, heaven,” added celebrity hairstylist Scott Cunha. “This looks like a dream!” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “You’re all the body goals, Kourtney! All of them!”

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star definitely prioritizes her health and fitness — especially when it comes to her diet. “My body never looked better than when I did the keto diet two and a half years ago, when I did it for two months,” Kourtney wrote in a June 2019 blog post on Poosh.

“In my experience, I’ve found the best method to train my body to curb sugar cravings, burn fat and kick-start weight loss is by sticking to a keto diet,” she continued, adding, “‘Keto’ is short for ‘ketosis,’ a metabolic state that happens when your body switches from burning carbs to burning fat.” Don’t worry, though! Kourtney leaves herself a little wiggle room to indulge.

“I cheat twice a day with a little something sweet after lunch and dinner,” she revealed. “But when I did the keto diet, I was very strict six days a week and my cheat day was on Sundays. I’d go to the farmers market before church and get a matcha latte and chocolate croissant from Alfred’s. Then, after church, I’d head to Soho House for their buffet (all-you-can-eat waffles with butter and syrup).”

We bet Kourtney can't wait to get those waffles again! In the meantime, at least she has fond memories to look back on.