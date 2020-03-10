It’s the little things! Kourtney Kardashian loves doing fun activities with her kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick. She recently revealed she enjoys bonding with them over music, and her reasoning for doing so is super sweet and creative.

“I [believe] in being honest and giving my kids choices, but also teaching them respect and boundaries,” she told Health in an interview published on Tuesday, March 10. “I want them to feel like they can always talk to me. I try not to make them feel bad if they tell me something honest. Teaching them about God is also important to me. Every morning on the way to school we listen to a positive playlist. Lately, it’s been Kanye [West’s] Sunday Service album.”

If you’re a fan of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, you know she’s super keen on eating healthy. Though she’s strict with her diet, she gives her three children, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, the freedom to eat what they want — for the most part.

“With our kids, I try not to force it,” she told the outlet. “I teach them healthy stuff and everything in moderation. When we go to Disneyland, we eat whatever; we’re not bringing our own snacks!”

It’s evident Kourt has a pretty calm personality, but even she has her moments where she loses her patience, especially with the kids. “When no one is listening to me, that causes a moment,” she divulged. “Especially if you’re on a time crunch and trying to get out the door. I don’t always have as much patience as I’d like. But I try to remember, ‘It’s not that big of a deal, it’s fine; we’re going to get there.’ It’s about letting go of the plan — it doesn’t always work out!”

The mom of three often documents her personal life on social media, which unfortunately, may welcome haters to comment on her parenting style. Most recently, a troll criticized her for kissing her kids on the lips. Kourt addressed the topic on Poosh and revealed why she never responds with hate.

“I really try to not give energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy,” she said. “Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it … but I usually don’t think twice.” You go, girl!