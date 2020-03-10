Get over it, haters! Kourtney Kardashian revealed to Rose Inc. that she’ll “never apologize” for kissing her three kids, Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign Disick, 5, on the lips. Unfortunately, after she shared the segment from her new interview on Instagram, one troll decided to question the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s parenting.

“Bruh, the lips, though?” the user commented. “Forever,” Kourtney, 40, replied very matter-of-factly. More often than not, the Poosh.com founder ignores the white noise on social media. “I really try to not give energy to things that aren’t worthy of my energy. Once in a while, I may respond to a negative comment for fun, or if something really does bother me I definitely have the platform to correct it… but I usually don’t think twice,” Kourtney told the outlet in a piece published on Monday, March 9.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

“No matter what it is that I am doing, someone has something to say, good or bad. The worst, though, is when people I don’t know give unsolicited parenting advice,” she admitted. “No one knows my kids better than me, I’ve got this, I’m good, thanks.” Thankfully, not all of Kourtney’s followers take issue with how she shows her children affection.

“There’s nothing wrong with kissing them on the lips! The problem is the hate,” one person wrote. “Kissing your kids is the best sentiment in the world,” added another. “I will forever kiss my kids on their lips,” a third user chimed in, along with the hashtag “no mama-shaming.” A fourth supporter echoed, “As long as my kids let me kiss them, they’re getting kisses!”

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

It’s great to see so many people rallying behind Kourtney. After all, she’s certainly no stranger to mom-shaming. In fact, all of the women in her famous family are! So much so, someone once attacked Khloé Kardashian for the length of her nails. No, we’re not kidding. “It’s annoying when people talk about my nails,” KoKo, 35, tweeted in February 2019. “Trust me, I manage just fine. The same way I take care of myself, I take care of my baby. There are more serious things to discuss.”

In conclusion: Worry about your own children, please and thank you.

