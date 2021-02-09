Let’s hear it for all our shorties out there! Contrary to popular belief, not every woman in Hollywood is as tall as they appear to be. Celebrities like Lady Gaga, Kourtney Kardashian and Ariana Grande prove badass women come in all shapes and sizes. Screens big and small are crawling with little leading ladies, but what they lack in height, they make up for with their immense talent.

The average height for women around the world is about 5-foot-3, according to Medical News Today. Stars like Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson and Isla Fisher all hit this mark, but the average varies from country to country. For example, Mila Kunis is of average height for a woman in the United States at 5-foot-4, while Hayden Panettiere is half of a foot shorter than the average height of a lady in Europe, which is 5-foot-6.

There are plenty of female performers who measure inches below the average, and the tallest shorty on our list doesn’t even hit 5-foot-5. People still show a lot of love for the pint-size starlets — there’s even a Short Girl Appreciation Day on December 21! In the words of Shakespeare, “And though she be but little, she is fierce.”

That being said, even some of these celebrity beauties have struggled with body image. Salma Hayek, who stands at just 5-foot-2, opened up in 2016 about feeling self-conscious in her own skin.

“I’m quite short. I have an overly … wavy body. I’m not like the girl next door who is easy to cast,” the Like a Boss actress said during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. “I don’t fit into any of the stereotypes of a woman that should continue to work. I don’t know what it is, but I don’t think it has anything to do with planning. It has something to do with karma, maybe. I believe in karma.”

She added, “Celebrate who you are and celebrate life and know that this is your experience.”

We have rounded up some of our favorite celebs who are short and proud. Scroll below for a look at some of our favorite mini, yet mighty stars.