Regretting Your Ink? Here’s an Epic List of Celebrities Who Got Tattooed for Love

We’ve all had that feeling — the one where infatuation seems like true love and all of a sudden you’re walking into a tattoo shop and … no? OK, well, the following list of celebs, including Khloé Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Heather Rae Young, may or may not have had the urge to permanently ink their boo’s name on them in the name of “true love.” While some of these celeb couples and their tattoos have withstood the test of time, others faded as fast as they wished the ink did. And trust us, a whopping zero of these names will surprise you.

Scroll through to see which celebs have gotten tattooed for love!