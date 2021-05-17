Considering Shanna Moakler has been in the spotlight since the early ’90s, it’s not too surprising that the former Playboy Playmate has an extensive dating history. In fact, Shanna’s ex-husband, Travis Barker, with whom she shares teenagers Alabama and Landon, is hardly the only A-lister she’s been with!

Prior to marrying the Blink-182 drummer in 2004, the Wedding Singer alum had a serious relationship with boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya. Shanna and Oscar started dating in 1997 and got engaged one year later. In March 1999, the couple welcomed the birth of their daughter, Atiana.

“It wasn’t a planned pregnancy, but it was understood if it happened it was beautiful and if it didn’t that was fine too,” Shanna revealed during an interview with Extra at the time. In 2000, the pair’s romance came to a sudden end after the Rhode Island native saw Oscar attend the Latin Grammy Awards with another woman. The California native is now married to wife Millie Corretjer and they share kids Nina and Oscar Jr.

Two years after Shanna and Oscar called it quits, she met Travis in the summer of 2002. The former flames, who were married from 2004 to 2008, welcomed son Landon in October 2003 and daughter Alabama in December 2005.

According to Shanna, the exes have never had a problem coparenting. “The one thing that we do agree on, even though we didn’t work out romantically, is putting our kids first — and that’s one thing that we’ve always agreed on,” the Dancing With the Stars personality said during a February 2021 interview on the “Let’s Get Raw with Rori” podcast.

“We do what’s best for our kids. You know, we have shared custody, but we don’t even really go by an agreement anymore,” Shanna added. “You know, we just kind of work together.”

As for her current love life, Shanna is dating off-again, on-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau. “He makes me happy,” the 1995 Miss USA runner-up captioned an intimate photo of herself and the model in April 2021.

