Standing by his relationship. Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, exclusively tells Life & Style he “never” cheated on his girlfriend and defended her “amazing” parenting to kids Landon and Alabama, whom she shares with ex-husband Travis Barker.

“Our love is real. We had our ups and downs in the past but never have we cheated on one another,” Matthew, 28, says. “She’s an amazing mother, and I am with her because she loves and cares so much about her family. That’s just one of the reasons why I love her so much.” He gushes he looks “forward” to a “future” with the former Playboy model, 46.

Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Things have become incredibly tense between Shanna, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, in recent weeks, and they have been publicly shading each other on social media. “It’s really sad that things have gotten to this point between her family and her ex-husband Travis,” notes Matthew about Shanna’s tumultuous relationship with her teens.

Alabama Barker/Instagram

Matthew’s response comes after Alabama took to her Instagram with several allegations about her mom. “Everybody thinks my mother is amazing,” the California native wrote on May 15. “Matthew is nothing but awful to her. Not only that, but he cheats on her. My mom has never completely been in my life. Can you guys stop painting her out to be an amazing mom? Did your moms ask to see you on Mother’s Day [because] mine didn’t? I’m done keeping it a secret, reality shows.”

Later, gossip account @unconfirmed report reposted Alabama’s message and pointed out Shanna’s previous claims that Travis, 45, runs his daughter’s Instagram account.

“That was completely me,” Alabama replied. “She lied. I control my Instagram. I’m of age.”

Shanna fired back at her daughter’s shade hours later via Instagram. A fan asked in the comment section of her page how she felt about Alabama’s claims. “Completely [ridiculous],” the Wedding Singer star responded.

One day earlier, Landon echoed his sister’s claims via TikTok when a troll insinuated he and Alabama were siding with their father over their mother. “Actually, if you weren’t such a dumbass, you would realize our mom has never been in our lives and isn’t in our lives like our dad is,” he clapped back.

Shanna, who also has a daughter named Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya, has previously acknowledged Landon and Alabama spend more time with the Blink-182 drummer.

A fan asked during an Instagram Q&A on April 9 why her kids are “rarely” with her. “Because he lives behind two gates, has a mega-mansion and is cooler than me … LOL, we have shared custody but our kids are older. We are very close,” she responded.

Landon and Alabama post frequently about spending time with Travis, girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian and her three kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with Scott Disick.