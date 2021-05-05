No shame in her game! Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has been incredibly open and honest about the various plastic surgery procedures she has undergone over the years.

In April 2021, the mother of three — who shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with Travis, as well as daughter Atiana with ex Oscar De La Hoya — revealed during an Instagram Story Q&A that she had future procedures planned for her natural breasts. “My boobies are real,” she replied to a fan at the time. “I’ve never had a lift or fat transfer, but would like to this year.”

Two years earlier, the former Miss USA went under the knife for an epic mommy makeover — which included a butt augmentation — in October 2018. “I gave Shanna a tummy tuck and liposuction 5 weeks ago,” her doctor, Leif Rodgers, revealed following the surgeries. “Shanna has had three C-sections and this procedure covers her scars.”

“6 months post op from my #mommymakeover with @leifrogersmd [and] I am so thankful and so happy with my results,” Shanna wrote via Instagram alongside a steamy photo of herself in a green bikini in April 2019. “This wasn’t for weight loss! It was to fix my tummy muscles! I finally feel confident in a bikini again. It was a long healing process but I’m really glad I did it! Thanks to all the other moms who sent me encouraging messages!”

Prior to the procedure, the Wedding Singer actress explained that the surgery would be a big self-esteem booster for her after having children. “We all have our own insecurities,” she said at the time. “After having my third child and third C-section there’s just parts of my tummy, no matter how many crunches I do, it’s just not ever going to be the way that I was pre-pregnancy.”

The former Playboy model reflected on the tummy tuck again in April 2020, one year after implementing better habits with food and exercise. “If you have had C-sections or [diastasis recti] from [having] babies, look into it!” she offered advice to other mamas.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Shanna’s different plastic surgery procedures over the years.