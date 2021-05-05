Shanna Moakler Photo

Courtesy Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Shanna Moakler Is Open About Her Plastic Surgery Past — Learn About All Her Procedures

Fashion & Beauty
May 5, 2021 4:18 pm·
By
Picture

No shame in her game! Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler has been incredibly open and honest about the various plastic surgery procedures she has undergone over the years.

In April 2021, the mother of three — who shares son Landon and daughter Alabama with Travis, as well as daughter Atiana with ex Oscar De La Hoya — revealed during an Instagram Story Q&A that she had future procedures planned for her natural breasts. “My boobies are real,” she replied to a fan at the time. “I’ve never had a lift or fat transfer, but would like to this year.”

travis-barker-ex-shanna-moakler-hottest-moments-orange-bikini-feature
 See Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Shanna Moakler's Hottest Moments

Two years earlier, the former Miss USA went under the knife for an epic mommy makeover — which included a butt augmentation — in October 2018. “I gave Shanna a tummy tuck and liposuction 5 weeks ago,” her doctor, Leif Rodgers, revealed following the surgeries. “Shanna has had three C-sections and this procedure covers her scars.”

“6 months post op from my #mommymakeover with @leifrogersmd [and] I am so thankful and so happy with my results,” Shanna wrote via Instagram alongside a steamy photo of herself in a green bikini in April 2019. “This wasn’t for weight loss! It was to fix my tummy muscles! I finally feel confident in a bikini again. It was a long healing process but I’m really glad I did it! Thanks to all the other moms who sent me encouraging messages!”

Everything Shanna Moakler Has Said About Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
 Everything Shanna Moakler Has Said About Travis Barker and Kourtney K.

Prior to the procedure, the Wedding Singer actress explained that the surgery would be a big self-esteem booster for her after having children. “We all have our own insecurities,” she said at the time. “After having my third child and third C-section there’s just parts of my tummy, no matter how many crunches I do, it’s just not ever going to be the way that I was pre-pregnancy.”

The former Playboy model reflected on the tummy tuck again in April 2020, one year after implementing better habits with food and exercise. “If you have had C-sections or [diastasis recti] from [having] babies, look into it!” she offered advice to other mamas.

Scroll through the gallery below to learn more about Shanna’s different plastic surgery procedures over the years.

Picture
LTG_AuraPendant_AMI_2.12.21_300x490
Exclusives