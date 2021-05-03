Courtesy of Shanna Moakler/Instagram

While Shanna Moakler may be best known to some as Travis Barker‘s ex-wife, the Rhode Island native has quite the impressive resume of her own! To learn more about Shanna’s career, family life and more, keep reading!

Shanna Moakler is an actress:

To date, Shanna has 25 acting credits under her belt. Most notably, she appeared in 1998’s The Wedding Singer starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler, as well as 44 episodes of the TV series Pacific Blue.

Shanna Moakler is a model:

Shanna’s modeling career began when she was just 15 years old. As it stands, she has publications like Cosmopolitan and Playboy under her belt. In fact, in December 2001, Shanna was named Playboy of the Month.

Jss Images/BEI/Shutterstock

Shanna Moakler is a former reality TV star:

In 2005, Shanna and Travis had their own reality TV show called Meet the Barkers on MTV. Sadly, the series only lasted one season. However, Shanna has also appeared on Hollywood Exes, Dancing With the Stars and even hosted Bridalplasty for 10 episodes from 2010 to 2011.

Shanna Moakler has three kids:

Shanna and Travis share teenagers Landon and Alabama Barker. She also shares daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya. Over the years, the former Miss USA New York has made it clear she and the Blink-182 drummer, who is dating Kourtney Kardashian, have a great coparenting relationship.

“The one thing that we do agree on, even though we didn’t work out romantically, is putting our kids first — and that’s one thing that we’ve always agreed on,” Shanna explained during a February interview on the “Let’s Get Raw with Rori” podcast.

“We do what’s best for our kids. You know, we have shared custody, but we don’t even really go by an agreement anymore,” she added. “You know, we just kind of work together.”

Shanna Moakler isn’t single:

In April, Shanna defended her off-again, on-again relationship with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau while seemingly throwing shade at Travis and Kourtney.

“He makes me happy,” Shanna captioned a cozy black-and-white photo with her model beau. “Girl, don’t post him when he isn’t posting you. It’s embarrassing,” one user commented.

“Unlike some people, my relationship status isn’t based on social media posting … I’m happy [in] life, not on IG,” Shanna clapped back, seemingly referring to her ex and the KUWTK star, who love to share steamy photos of each other on their pages.

Shanna Moakler has an impressive net worth:

Shanna is worth an estimated $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.