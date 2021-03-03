Couple’s day out! Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler and her boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, flaunted their toned bodies while enjoying a date at the beach on Tuesday, March 2.

“Loved our beach day, babe,” the 45-year-old captioned a photo of herself and her man, 28, posing in their bathing suits on the sand while enjoying a picnic lunch.

The former Miss USA told Page Six on February 19 that her relationship with the actor is on-again, off-again — but at the moment, they are “doing great.”

Shanna shares 15-year-old daughter Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon with the Blink-182 drummer, 45, and is also mother to 21-year-old model Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya. These days, it seems the mother of three is more focused on her own relationship than her former flame’s new one with Kourtney Kardashian.

“I don’t know why my name came up when they just made it official. I don’t know why my divorce 10 years ago became relevant again,” the Wedding Singer actress told Us Weekly in an interview published on February 27. “I’m not very close with Travis. We’re more acquaintance and coparents, and I don’t know her from a hole in the wall, so it’s not really for me to say [if they’re a great match] in any capacity. All I can say is if they’re happy, I’m happy for them.”

Shanna and the Poosh founder, 41, have seemingly been shading each other via Instagram since Kourtney and Travis made their relationship Instagram official two days after Valentine’s Day. The former Playboy model even liked a fan’s since-deleted Instagram comment claiming the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was a “downgrade.”

However, Kourtney’s new man isn’t going to mediate the situation between her and his ex. “Travis won’t get in the middle of Kourtney and Shanna’s relationship,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on February 24. The source said, “[Travis] thinks it’s best if they stay in their own lane, they don’t need to be chummy. He and Shanna coparent great, which Kourtney appreciates because she’s doing the same with Scott. Travis just wants everyone to be chill.”