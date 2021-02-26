Already BFFs! Travis Barker‘s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, really likes his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian — so much so that she regularly gushes over the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on social media.

On February 26, the Instagram influencer did a Q&A session via her Stories, during which a fan asked if she “f—ked with Kourtney.” Alabama responded, “Amazing person.” A week prior, she shouted out the Poosh founder, 41, for sharing two loaves of homemade bread.

The blonde teen even thanked Kourtney for a gift of two sweatsuits and what appeared to be two containers of Kourtney’s Dream of Me collagen tea mix via her Instagram Stories on February 11.

An insider exclusively told Life & Style she — and her older brother Landon — think Kourtney is “cool.” The source added, “His 15-year-old daughter, Alabama, loves Kourtney. [Alabama] follows her on social media and loves her style. His son, Landon, is just happy that his dad is dating.”

Travis, 45, shares Alabama and Landon, 17, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The former Miss USA, 45, and the E! personality seemingly had some tension between them amid the new relationship. They have even been posting cryptic quotes seemingly egging each other on via social media. However, the musician is letting the two women hash it out amongst themselves.

“Travis won’t get in the middle of Kourtney and Shanna’s relationship,” an insider told Life & Style on February 24. According to the source, “He thinks it’s best if they stay in their own lane, they don’t need to be chummy. Travis and Shanna coparent great, which Kourtney appreciates because she’s doing the same with Scott. Travis just wants everyone to be chill.”

For what it’s worth, Alabama’s mom told Page Six she hoped Travis’ new relationship was successful. “He’s my friend and coparent, and I want him to be happy,” Shanna explained on February 19. “And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.”

The Blink-182 drummer and the reality star “moved out of the ‘friend-zone’” and started “dating,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style in late January 2021. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.” The source added, “The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition. For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy.’ There’s no game playing or anything like that.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all the times Alabama has gushed over her dad’s new girlfriend, Kourtney!