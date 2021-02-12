Family approval! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, thanked his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, for a sweet gift via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 11.

“Thank you @kourtneykardash,” the 15-year-old captioned a Boomerang in which she showed off two cute velour tracksuits and two bottles. One of the bottles appeared to be Kourtney’s Dream of Me collagen tea mix, which she created via her lifestyle brand, Poosh, in collaboration with Vital Proteins.

Instagram

This isn’t the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 41, has given the Blink 182 star’s daughter a gift recently. For Christmas in December 2020, the E! personality gave the teen a rare bejeweled Prada bag, the same one she also gave sister Khloé Kardashian for the holiday. The pricey present is valued at $795, according to The Sun.

The reality star and the drummer, 45, are longtime pals and were once neighbors, but they have “moved out of the ‘friend-zone,’” an insider told Life & Style in January. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other. The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition.”

The couple sparked romance rumors on January 23, after they each shared similar snapshots from the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home. Most recently, the new flames were spotted enjoying dinner together at Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 9.

“Travis took her hand and they giggled as they started having a little thumb war with one another,” an eyewitness told E! about the date night excursion. “It was playful and sweet.”

Kourtney shares three children — 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — with ex Scott Disick, while Travis shares his two kids, including 17-year-old son Landon, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The musician and the former Miss USA, 45, are amicable coparents and seem to have a great relationship since their 2008 divorce.

“The one thing that we do agree on, even though we didn’t work out romantically, is putting our kids first — and that’s one thing that we’ve always agreed on,” Shanna explained during the February 2 episode of the “Let’s Get Raw with Rori” podcast. “We do what’s best for our kids. You know, we have shared custody, but we don’t even really go by an agreement anymore. You know, we just kind of work together.”