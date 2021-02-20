Carbs are a girl’s best friend! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, gave his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, a shout-out for a loaf of bread the Poosh founder made for her on Friday, February 19.

The 15-year-old shared an Instagram Story Boomerang clip of two fresh-baked round loaves on her kitchen table next to a bowl of fruits and veggies. She tagged Kourtney, 41, in the post — and a few hours later, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the footage to her own Instagram Stories with a yellow heart emoji. So sweet!

This isn’t the first time the Blink-182 drummer’s daughter has praised his new lady love recently. On February 11, Alabama shared an Instagram Story Boomerang of two velour sweatsuits and what appeared to be two containers of Kourtney’s Dream of Me collagen tea mix, thanking her in the caption.

It seems the teenager has taken a liking to the mother of three, who went Instagram official with her dad just two days after spending Valentine’s Day together.

Kourtney and Travis have officially “moved out of the ‘friend-zone’ and are dating,” an insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style in late January 2021. “They’ve been secretly together for a couple of months and are really into each other.”

“The chemistry between them was there, so it seemed like a natural transition,” the source raved. “For Kourt, their relationship is ‘easy.’ There’s no game playing or anything like that.” As for the punk rocker, he is “over-the-moon” about his romance with the E! personality, since he “always found Kourt super sexy.”

Plus, the California natives have been neighbors for many years, so they already have an incredibly strong friendship — and her family approves of their coupling. “Travis knows the Kardashians, and they’ve welcomed him into the family,” the insider added. “They’re really pleased for Kourt and are glad to see her happy again.”

Travis shares Alabama and 17-year-old son Landon Barker with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while Kourtney shares her three children — 11-year-old son Mason, 8-year-old daughter Penelope and 6-year-old son Reign — with ex Scott Disick. The Flip It Like Disick star, 37, is feeling a bit “protective” over his former flame amid her new relationship, but a second source told Life & Style he ultimately just wants her to be “happy.”