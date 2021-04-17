Being honest. Travis Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler‘s son, Landon Barker, wasn’t afraid to tell his mother how he feels about her on-again, off-again relationship with boyfriend Matthew Rondeau.

In a now-deleted Instagram comment posted on Friday, April 16, the 17-year-old wrote, “Most on and off relationship ever. You can do so much better.” The comment, captured by Comments By Celebs, was posted on a black and white photo of Shanna’s man, 28, kissing her hand while driving. “He makes me happy,” the 46-year-old captioned the image while including red heart, upside-down smiley face and anchor emojis.

In February, the former Miss USA admitted to Page Six that the relationship was on-and-off — but that the pair were “doing great” at the time. Less than two months later, Entertainment Tonight reported that the twosome had split.

“Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau recently broke up, deleted photos of each other off of their Instagram accounts and unfollowed each other,” a source told the outlet on April 5. However, it seems the dynamic duo’s breakup didn’t last very long.

The former pageant queen and the Blink-182 drummer met in 2002 and got married two years later. They share two children: Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama. They split and got divorced in 2008, two years after their successful family reality series Meet the Barkers came to an end. Shanna is also mother to 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya, whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

The Wedding Singer actress’ ex-husband is now dating Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he sparked romance rumors in January. Shanna wasn’t afraid to throw shade the 41-year-old’s way in the first month of the drummer’s new relationship — but Travis isn’t planning to mediate between the two women.

“Travis won’t get in the middle of Kourtney and Shanna’s relationship,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “[Travis] thinks it’s best if they stay in their own lane, they don’t need to be chummy. He and Shanna coparent great, which Kourtney appreciates because she’s doing the same with Scott [Disick]. Travis just wants everyone to be chill.”

The mother of three previously told Page Six that she is actually thrilled for her former love and his new chapter. “He’s my friend and co-parent, and I want him to be happy,” she told the outlet in February. “And if being with her makes him happy, and she’s happy, I’m happy for both of them, honestly.”