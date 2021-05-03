Families who break a sweat together, stay together! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, and his former stepchild, Atiana De La Hoya, shared photos of themselves doing pilates in Kourtney Kardashian‘s backyard on Sunday, May 2.

Although the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 42, wasn’t present for the workout — at least on social media — the equipment and landscape were identical to Kourtney’s usual setup. Plus, the Poosh.com founder is no stranger to spending time with her boyfriend’s teenagers.

Courtesy of Alabama Barker/Instagram

Travis, 45, shares kids Landon and Alabama, 15, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The Blink-182 drummer is also still extremely close with Atiana, 22, whom Shanna shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya.

In fact, Landon, 17, Alabama and Atiana joined Travis, Kourtney and her three children — Mason, Penelope and Reign — who she shares with ex Scott Disick, for a ski trip to Utah in April. The A-list couple, who went public with their relationship in February, seemed to have a great time with their kids in tow and posted plenty of sweet photos on social media.

Courtesy of Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram

Beyond traveling together, Landon and Alabama are “all for” their dad and Kourtney getting married “if that’s what they want”, a source previously told Life & Style. The E! personality and music producer “may be ruffling a few feathers with their extreme PDA” but Travis’ kids “aren’t bothered by it,” the insider added. “Of course, they roll their eyes, but they’re hip kids, they get it.”

Ultimately, Landon, Alabama and Atiana are “content with the way everything is right now,” the source said. “It’s such a cliché, but they really are just one, big happy family.”

As for Kourtney’s loved ones, the Kardashian-Jenner family thinks a proposal from Travis is “imminent,” an additional insider explained to Life & Style. “Her sisters say they’ve never seen Kourtney this crazy in love.”

According to the insider, Kris Jenner is especially supportive of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship. “Kris is ecstatic that her oldest daughter is this happy … It’s an exciting time for Kourtney, and no one deserves it more than her.”