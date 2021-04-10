Travis Barker’s Ex Shanna Moakler Reveals Why Their Kids Spend More Time With Him and Kourtney Kardashian

Setting the record straight. Travis Barker‘s ex-wife Shanna Moakler revealed why their kids spend more time with him and his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, on Friday, April 9.

During an Instagram Story Q&A, one fan asked the 46-year-old, “How come your kids are always at their dad’s [and] rarely with you?” The former Miss USA explained, “Because he lives behind two gates, has a mega mansion and is cooler than me … LOL, we have shared custody but our kids are older. We are very close.”

Alongside the response, Shanna shared a photo of herself, her 22-year-old daughter Atiana De La Hoya — whom she shares with ex Oscar De La Hoya — and her two children that she shares with the 45-year-old musician: 17-year-old son Landon and 15-year-old daughter Alabama.

Two days earlier, the former pageant queen slammed her ex-husband’s new girlfriend’s family on Instagram. She shared a photo of herself and captioned the image with lyrics from the song “Love Yourself” by Justin Bieber: “My mama don’t like you and she likes everyone.” A follower replied to the shady post, “My mama likes everyone except the Kardashians LOL,” to which the Wedding Singer actress responded, “Mine, too. LOL.”

In February, she revealed she was happy for Travis and the Poosh founder, 41, despite having a rocky history with the Kardashian-Jenners. “I understand I haven’t had the best relationships with [the Kardashians] in the past, but for me, it’s water under the bridge,” she told Us Weekly at the time. “I’m in a great place and I’m moving on and I’m really truly happy for both of them. … Those two can run off into the sunset together. I’m good!”

Shanna’s ex and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sparked romance rumors in January and made their relationship Instagram official less than a month later. On Thursday, April 8, the drummer revealed he had tattooed Kourtney’s first name on his chest.

“Kourtney’s friends honestly haven’t ever seen her so happy,” an insider previously told Life & Style about the couple’s growing bond. A second source added, “Right now, she’s just happy and there’s zero pressure on the relationship to be anything more than what it is.”