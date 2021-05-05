To some, Shanna Moakler is best known as Travis Barker‘s ex-wife. However, the Rhode Island native has had quite the successful career in Hollywood — and her staggering net worth proves it. As of 2021, Shanna is worth an estimated $15 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. To learn more about how she makes money, keep reading.

Shanna Moakler is a model:

The mother of three, who shares teenagers Landon and Alabama with the Blink-182 drummer, as well as daughter Atiana with ex Oscar De La Hoya, began modeling at 15 years old.

Since then, Shanna has appeared in popular publications like Cosmopolitan and Playboy. In December 2001, she was even named Playboy of the Month.

Shanna Moakler is an actress:

The former Miss USA New York has 25 acting credits under her belts, according to IMDb. Most notably, Shanna appeared in The Wedding Singer starring Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler, as well as 44 episodes of the TV series Pacific Blue.

Shanna Moakler is a reality TV star:

In addition to scripted work, Shanna is a big personality on reality television. To date, she’s been on a number of shows, including Hollywood Exes and Dancing With the Stars. Moreover, she hosted Bridalplasty from 2010 to 2011.

In 2005, Shanna and Travis, who were married from 2004 to 2008, landed their own series, Meet the Barkers, on MTV. The show lasted two seasons and has 16 episodes.

Nowadays, the former flames have both moved on. Shanna is dating off-again, on-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, and Travis is in a relationship with Kourtney Kardashian.

Despite their split, the exes do their best to coparent Landon and Alabama, and Travis is still close with Atiana. “The one thing that we do agree on, even though we didn’t work out romantically, is putting our kids first — and that’s one thing that we’ve always agreed on,” Shanna revealed during a February interview Rori Sassoon.

“We do what’s best for our kids. You know, we have shared custody, but we don’t even really go by an agreement anymore,” she added. “You know, we just kind of work together.”