Yikes! Celebrities Who Are the Worst Kissers In Hollywood: Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson, More

(Don’t) pucker up! For all the makeout and love scenes filmed on the sets of Hollywood’s biggest sound stages, some A-listers don’t have the best track record when it comes to their kissing skills. Some of the names may even shock you.

Take Selena Gomez, who shared her first-ever kiss with Disney alum Dylan Sprouse at the young age of 12!

“I actually leaned in to kiss him, and I had my eyes closed a little too early, and I ended up missing like half of his lip. It ended up being the most awkward kiss in the world,” the Only Murders in the Building star recalled. “But I was 12, so it was OK and it was good.”

The Rare Beauty founder isn’t the only A-lister who had an awkward first kiss on set. Hunger Games alum Josh Hutcherson also had to lock lips for the first time while filming Little Manhattan and was just 11 at the time.

“It was horrible,” he recalled of the experience. “I had a crew of, like, 50 people standing around watching me, and it was the most non-real, non-intimate [setting] that I could possibly have for my first kiss, I think.”

It’s not all about age or skill, however, that the celebs are bringing to the table. Sometimes, the costumes and makeup required by a specific character can ruin what could’ve been a potentially great kissing experience.

Take Ryan Reynolds, for example, who is easily one of the most attractive actors in Hollywood. Everyone seems to be jealous of Blake Lively for getting to smooch the Proposal actor on a daily basis – except for maybe his Deadpool 2 costar, Morena Baccarin. Admitting that kissing the heartthrob wasn’t a wonderful experience due to the head-to-toe suit that he had to wear during filming, Morena told People, “I keep saying that kissing him in that mask is like kissing a giant latex condom. It basically just smells like rubber the entire time.”

