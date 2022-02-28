From ‘Barney’ to Superstar! Selena Gomez’s Transformation Over the Years

Nowadays, Selena Gomez is one of the biggest names in the world. That said, the Texas native’s rise to fame wasn’t always easy. After getting her start on Barney & Friends in 2002, Selena worked her way to the top as both an actress and singer.

To date, the Grammy-nominated artist has over 100 acting credits under her belt, as well as three studio albums. Moreover, in September 2020, Selena launched Rare Beauty. Her decision to branch out to cosmetics was about more than just makeup.

“Beauty doesn’t have to be defined by a like or a comment, or your body,” Selena told Allure magazine a month prior to the brand’s launch. “The whole time we were creating [Rare Beauty], we were always under the notion that this was going to be also about mental health and creating a safe place for people to connect.”

Over the years, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has used her platform to advocate for mental health and body image. In October 2018, Selena entered a New York City rehab facility. “She has dealt with anxiety and depression since she was a teenager,” a source told Life & Style at the time. “She recognizes her demons and is getting help before it’s too late.”

After a month in treatment, Selena returned to Los Angeles, where she continues to acknowledge just how far she’s come. “I feel like I was supposed to go through everything I’ve gone through. I had low self-esteem — and that’s something I work on continuously — but I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally,” she expressed to WSJ Magazine in January 2020.

“My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum recalled. “I found out I do suffer from mental health issues and honestly, that was such a relief.”

After over six years of therapy and various treatment centers, Selena is thriving. “I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust,” the former Disney Channel star said. “I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.”

