Selena Gomez Attends 2023 VMAs in Red Dress [Photos]

Fresh off of the success of her latest song, “Single Soon,” Selena Gomez hit the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet in the most stunning gown! The Only Murders in the Building star truly shined in the red ensemble at the VMAs among music’s hottest artists.

Prior to hitting the red carpet, Selena, 31, posted a video while jamming out to her song “Calm Down” with Rema. Fans absolutely loved seeing a new side of the superstar through her lyrics in the feel-good anthem.

“This man has changed my life forever,” Selena gushed over their hit song in a July 1 Instagram post. “Rema, thank you for choosing me to be a part of one of the biggest songs in the world. Love you forever.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The incredible collaboration landed the pair three nominations at this year’s VMAs and more than one billion streams on Spotify. “I’m so grateful. Love you, @heisrema!” Selena gushed of the milestone in a September 10 tweet.

As she stepped in front of the cameras looking picture-perfect at the VMAs, the Emmy nominee beamed from ear to ear in the red ensemble.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Selena ended up skipping the event last year but has never failed to turn heads on the red carpet with her VMAs looks in the past. It’s been a huge year for the Rare Beauty mogul, who is also celebrating the recent release of season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, in which she stars with Martin Short and Steve Martin.

“I think when you’re part of a series that means a lot to people, there’s this pressure of wanting to make sure you’re delivering the best and, if anything, you want to beat what you’ve done,” Selena told The Wrap in June 2023 of working on the show. “Which to me seems impossible, but the team of people that we have — from the writers, directors, and obviously Steve and Marty — are constantly surprising me with storylines and the mystery of it all. I do think this is our best season yet and I’m beyond thrilled. I had such a great time and I couldn’t believe the people I was working with.”