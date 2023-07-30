Barbie yacht party! Selena Gomez flaunted her curves in a two-piece pink bikini while on a summer boat outing with friends.

The “Baila Conmigo” songstress, 31, opted for a pale pink balconette bikini top and high-waisted belted bottoms in photos shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, July, 29. Selena completed the make-up-free look with gold jewelry and trendy denim overalls. Separate images across Selena’s Instagram revealed a few of her friends joined her for the relaxing afternoon on the water.

Selena is clearly having a great summer as she recently celebrated her 31st birthday on July 22 by ringing in the special day watching the new Barbie movie with her closest friends and family.

Joined by her sister Gracie Elliot Teefey and a team of friends, the group dressed in pink outfits to match the viral “Barbiecore” trend in an ode to the Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led comedy.

​​Earlier that day, the Rare Beauty founder paused the celebrations to share a thankful message on Instagram to promote her beauty brand’s mission to educate others on mental health. In the post, Selena was seen blowing out a batch of candles on top of a floral pastry.

“I am thankful for so much in my life,” Selena captioned the photo. “And one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU, we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people. This is my true passion in life. People keep asking me what I want for my birthday, and I tell everyone the same thing — please donate to the Rare Impact Fund.”

Apart from celebrating her birthday, earlier this summer, the Disney alum also announced her highly anticipated upcoming album.

“Don’t worry, guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris,” Selena captioned an Instagram post on June 13. The photo captured the Wizards of Waverly Place alum in a recording studio.

Fans have known that the “Lose You to Love Me” artist has been hard at work on her long-awaited album, which is set to include more upbeat tunes.

“I’m just so used to writing sad girl songs because I’m good at that,” Selena joked when talking to Jimmy Fallon in December 2022. “But I’m ready to have some fun. And I think people are going to like it.”