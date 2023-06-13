Fans have been waiting three years for Selena Gomez to deliver the follow-up to her last full-length album, Rare. Keep reading for details on when her new album might drop, how the progress is going and more.

When Is Selena Gomez’s New Album Coming Out?

The “Wolves” singer shared that progress is coming along in a June 13, 2023, Instagram post. It showed Selena in front of a microphone in a recording studio with the caption, “Don’t worry guys, it’s coming. Even from Paris,” reassuring fans that she hasn’t given up on her singing career. Its unclear when the completed album will drop, but at least Selena has let fans know that there will be a new LP coming at some point.

The news came as a wonderful surprise to those closest to Selena. Her good pal, retired tennis superstar Serena Williams, asked, “TELL US MORE!!!!!!!!!” in the comments, but sadly the songstress didn’t respond. Selena’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo excitedly wrote, “Yes!!!”

Selena revealed on Deadline‘s “Crew Call” podcast in May 2022, “I am in L.A. working on my album now,” even though more than a year later it is still a work in progress.

What Has Selena Gomez Said About Her New Music?

During a visit to The Tonight Show in December 2023, Selena said her new album is going to be far more upbeat than her past work. She told host Jimmy Fallon, “I’m just so used to writing sad girl songs because I’m good at that, but I’m ready to have some fun. And I think people are going to like it.”

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Why Has It Taken Selena Gomez So Long To Record a New Album?

She’s a very busy woman! Selena took a break from music to star in Hulu’s comedy-drama Only Murders in the Building, which debuted in August 2021. Season 3 is set to premiere in August 2023. During her “Crew Call” appearance, she also noted, “I just finished Season 4 of my cooking show [Max’s Selena + Chef],” as she was simultaneously working on her album.

Will Selena Gomez Go on Tour With Her New Album?

“I am open to a tour, 1,000 percent,” she said on the “Crew Call” podcast. “But I obviously have obligations and things that I want to do, so, when the time’s right. It’s not the top of my priority list.” Selena did not tour with Rare, as the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns began several months after the album’s release.

When Did Selena Gomez Last Release an Album?

Selena released her first Spanish-language EP, Revelación, in March 2021. Her last full-length studio album, Rare, dropped in January 2020. It was filled with songs about heartbreak and recovering from broken relationships with singles such as “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.”