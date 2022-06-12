Ravishing! Selena Gomez rolled up to a New York City Only Murders in the Building for your consideration event wearing a stunning white minidress.

The Hulu star, 29, offset the long-sleeved short frock with a pair of sparkling high heels and matching earrings on Saturday, June 11. She completed the look with scarlet red lipstick, letting her brunette waves cascade down her chest.

Just three days prior, Selena attended her friend Britney Spears’ fairytale-themed wedding to her husband, Sam Asghari, wearing a royal blue ensemble for the fun reception. The “Toxic” singer, 40, even tagged Selena in an Instagram post over the weekend.

“@selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person, if that’s possible [sic],” Britney wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 11.

The former Disney Channel star has been spotted in recent months looking radiant as ever. Following her May 14 Saturday Night Live hosting debut, Selena stepped out in the city that never sleeps rocking a black, thigh-high slit gown and shimmering heels.

“One reason I’m really excited to host SNL is because I’m single,” she said during her funny monologue that night. “Since I don’t really want to try the dating apps, I just want to put it out in the universe that I’m manifesting love. And I would like to say that I’m looking for my soulmate, but, at this point, I will take anyone.”

While Selena has been a busy bee lately, she has also addressed the pressures of societal beauty standards a few times. On April 10, the “Lose You to Love Me” artist slammed online trolls in a TikTok video for making comments about her weight.

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway,” Selena said in the clip, before imitating the only commenters she noticed. “‘You’re too small, you’re too big, that doesn’t fit.’ Bitch, I am perfect the way I am.”

While the “Same Old Love” singer hasn’t been spotted with a new beau yet, she has talked about her character Mabel from her hit Hulu series, which is set to return on Tuesday, June 28, for season 2. Selena and costars Steve Martin and Martin Short sat down with Extra on May 17 and addressed the speculation that her real-life bestie Cara Delevigne will be Mabel’s love interest in the upcoming season.

“Maybe,” Selena teased in the interview but added that she and her castmates were only trying to “get people excited about the next season without giving too much away.”

