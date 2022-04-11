Selena Gomez clarified that she does not care what anyone thinks about her weight, saying in a TikTok Stories post on Sunday, April 10, that she’s happy the way she is.

“But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway — ‘You’re too small, you’re too big, that doesn’t fit.’ Bitch, I am perfect the way I am,” the ”Same Old Love” singer, 29, said in the video.

The Disney Channel alum has been open in the past about her experience with weight fluctuations throughout her career and the challenges that such fluctuations have presented.

“I experienced that with my weight fluctuation for the first time,” Selena revealed in a November 2019 videocast interview with Giving Back Generation. “I have lupus and deal with kidney issues and high blood pressure, so I deal with a lot of health issues, and for me, that’s when I really started noticing more of the body image stuff.”

Selena explained that “a combination” of factors led to the drastic weight changes she has experienced, including medications she must take for the rest of her life following her kidney transplant in 2017. “That’s just my truth, I fluctuate,” she added.

When the public eye began to comment on the Only Murders in the Building actress’ weight, she noticed the hard toll it started to take on her mental health.

“For me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. That got to me big time. I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit,” she said at the time.

In addition to facing public scrutiny about her fluctuating body image, the star has also encountered challenges when it comes to getting styled for events.

“I fluctuate a lot with my weight,” she said in a June 2021 interview with Vogue while discussing her 2015 Met Gala look, “and I remember this night specifically I didn’t feel good about my body.”

She went on to explain that although she wasn’t feeling confident at the time, she was able to collaborate with the designer of her look for the evening, Vera Wang, to work on her dress so that it would fit her body. She said that event ultimately helped her appreciate her figure.

“That was one of the moments where I was like, I don’t have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore because I’m not,” she said at the time.

In her pointed clapback TikTok video, the multi-hyphenate stated that despite “trying to stay skinny,” she indulged in a large order from Jack in the Box consisting of “four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich … Moral of the story? Bye,” she rebutted.